Design Recipes: Do's and don'ts of built-ins

Built-ins remain popular in home design, but they do have their positives and negatives. In the positive column are the space saving benefits and for some, the negative column is dominated by fear that built-ins create a “dated” look.

What are the best ways to incorporate built-ins into your home? Many designers believe the best rule of thumb is to “think function first,” making sure you have a clear purpose when looking to bring the beauty of built-ins into your home.

DO’S

Do use materials for your built-ins that will blend with the overall feel and architectural bones of your home.

Do engage a custom millworker or craftsman to build your built-ins.

Do make sure that your built-ins have a clear function and purpose.

DON’T

Don’t just look to rip out built-ins that may have a useful purpose and functionality.

Don’t overlook affordable options to create the “look” of built-ins such as using pre-built cabinetry.

Don’t ignore ways to help make built-ins shine through the use of materials and finishes such as countertops and handles.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0