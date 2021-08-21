Design Recipes: 'Dressing' shelves

Whether it’s a built-in curio cabinet in a dining space, open shelves in a living room or den or shelving in a kitchen, how does one properly “dress” shelves without them looking messy or distracting? Shelf dressing is a designer technique, in which staging techniques are used to create visually appealing display vignettes. What are the best items to use to fill shelves? Some of the best elements can range from larger items such as baskets to smaller elements such as small figurines vases and blooms.

Looking to make your shelves “dressed for success?” Here are some top tips.

1. Use hard bound books. Hard bound books are one of the most inexpensive decorative elements that can be used to fill shelves. Want to avoid color? Try turning books around or using books with covers that are in muted tones.

2. Incorporate small elements such as blooms and figurines. These elements can also be paired with other items that are of similar size such as picture frames, hour glasses and small accessories.

3. Consider “blocking” larger openings with elements such as baskets, bins and larger vases.

4. Experiment with color. Use shelves as an opportunity to blend and continue “pops of color” throughout a space.