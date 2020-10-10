Design Recipes: Fall outdoor projects

With fall in full swing and winter soon approaching, now may be the ideal time to get any outstanding outdoor projects out of the way. There may also be the desire, with the change of seasons to execute not only necessary repairs and preventive maintenance but also upgrade to include some outdoor entertainment that can be enjoyed during colder months.

Here are some ideas as it relates to fall projects.

1. House painting. Looking to give your home a refresher? While many choose to paint in the Spring, the fall may be a good alternative season to refresh the outside of your home.

2. Outdoor Kitchens. Outdoor kitchens can be basic or elaborate. There are companies that will even create an all in one unit that just has to be hooked up with the help of professionals such as an electrician and or plumber. If you live in a colder climate, you will need to winterize your outdoor kitchen before freezing temperatures kick in.

3. Saunas. With so many opting for a "staycation". Saunas, which are relatively easy to install allow for an appealing outdoor oasis.

4. Landscaping. The fall is a good time to give your landscape a "fFall cleanup". Pulling weeds and mulching can help prepare your landscape for the winter chill.