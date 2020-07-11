Design Recipes: Follow these tips for a less stressful move

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moving for many is a stressful life experience. Summer is a popular time for those looking to make such a life transition. When it comes time for you or your family to make your move, here are some key tips to keep in mind.

1. Ask family and friends for recommendations. Moving is a very personal experience, and it may be best to use a company with which someone you trust has had a positive experience.

2. Secure at least three quotes. The lowest quote may not be the best choice.

3. Bigger isn't always better. Large companies have multiple crews, and your experience may depend on the movers assigned to your move that day. With a smaller company you may likely deal directly with the owner or at least get a more personal touch.

4. Looking to save? Pack or unpack yourself. These add-on services may not be needed.

5. Have pricey art or valuables? Look for a company that specializes in crating, wrapping and moving higher-end items. Not every moving company has this level of expertise.

6. Try not to move at the beginning or the end of the month. Many moving companies have different pricing structures depending on the time of the year and/or time of the month.