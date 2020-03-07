Design Recipes: 10 fresh ways to bring in spring colors

Spring is almost upon us. It's time to liven up your space with fresh spring color. While floral colors are often thought of, some creative color combinations can help add a renewed sense of color to your home.

Here are some top color trends and tips for spring.

1. Shades of gray

While some grays are warm, others are cool and have lots of blue elements. Various shades of soft and deeper cool gray can help create a soft, soothing spring space.

2. Turquoise and orange

This color combination is often popular because blue and orange are complementary colors on the color wheel. Using turquoise as the shade of blue adds a bright, vibrant color twist.

3. Hot pink

Pink remains a popular color for those looking to add an interesting pop to a space. Pink can be paired with neutral colors such as gray, taupe, black and even brown.

4. Chartreuse

Tired of yellow? Chartreuse, which is a mix of yellow and green, is a modern color choice.

5. White paired with taupe and brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}