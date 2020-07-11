Design Recipes: How to achieve perfect furniture placement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What makes one room successful and another a failure? It often comes down to proper furniture placement. It is a skill to be able to lay out a room effectively. Often a room feels overstuffed with furniture or is laid out in a way that lacks cohesion. This is where proper planning and placement come into play.

Planning ahead

This should be part of your process before you buy a single piece of furniture. It is a step many homeowners forget. Failure to properly preplan a space often results in furniture that is too small, too big or just too much. In short, it often leads to a poorly executed space. Before you begin, consider three simple steps.

1. Measure your rooms with a laser tool or refer to a floor plan.

2. Plan out the furniture pieces you wish to have in a room.

3. Select specific pieces that fit the appropriate size and scale.

Where to start?