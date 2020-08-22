Design Recipes: How to bring back black and mauve into your decor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone over the age of 45 will likely remember the "it" colors of the 1980s. But just in case you have forgotten, the color combination was black and mauve - essentially black paired with a dusty rose shade of pink. Then the color combination became "dated." Now black and mauve or deep charcoal/black and soft pinks are back in style.

Why? Pastel colors remain in, from soft yellow to powder blue, even mint green and pink are part of the trend. Further, those looking for a contrast color to pair with the harshness of a dark charcoal or black find a sense of freshness when a space is infused with some hints of pink. When looking for ideas, here are some trends and tips to keep you on the right path.

1. Look to include portable design - items you can take with you and move from room to room or home to home - such as toss pillows and throws.

2. Select art that can include both colors in a single piece.

3. Try using black for your larger pieces such as upholstery and mauve for accents.

4. Experiment with the color combination in various rooms of a home. Pink doesn't have to be used in just bedrooms.