Design Recipes: How to bring more calm into your home

With most of us now spending the majority of our time at home, now is the time to renew, recharge and refresh. And with the weather getting warmer in most parts of the country, this signals the time to finally open the windows and let the fresh air in.

When it comes to creating an appealing environment, the key is to assess your current environment and then implement an action plan.

Here are some tips for bringing a calming, relaxing and refreshing sense of calm to your home environment.

SCENTS

Scents can almost instantly bring a sense of calm to a space. Scents can also linger, which will help to extend the relaxation.

1. Fresh lavender: Lavender is a wonderful scent for the home. Place them in gauze spice bags, available in any grocery store in the spice aisle, or in open jars.

2. Eucalyptus: This is a natural plant that packs a powerful aroma that is very appealing.

3. Rosemary and mint: These traditional herbs are wonderful when placed around the home in creative ways.