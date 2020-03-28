Design Recipes: How to create a calming home office

With so many people working from home, one challenge may be in how to create an adequate and productive work environment, especially if there is more than one working adult in the household. So where do you begin? And how do you create a work environment that is bright, fresh and productive? Here are some of our top Design Recipes tips.

1. Create your home office in a room with a window, if possible. Natural light in a number of ways plays a role in creating the ideal work environment.

2. Try to create a separate work room if possible. Depending on your home environment, additional privacy may be needed.

3. Ventilate your space periodically throughout the day. Fresh air goes a long way in creating a healthy environment.

4. Try to make your home work environment soothing and calm. From textures and textiles to colors that make you feel calm, transform your space into an oasis.

5. Choose a comfortable work chair. While workspaces and desks are important as far as comfort, a comfortable work chair should top your list.

6. Try to store documents away from your work surface when possible. Keeping your work area neat and tidy will also help keep the creative juices flowing.