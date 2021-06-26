Design Recipes: How to create a dazzling monochromatic color scheme

Does color have to be bright and bold? Can neutral interiors make an impact? The answer is yes. The secret? Monochromatic color schemes.

Monochromatic color schemes can be luxurious and elegant while they also serve as the perfect foundation for pops of color and metallic accents, as well as a strong sense of contrast.

How to create a monochromatic color scheme?

Begin with a neutral color to serve as the foundation. Popular choices include white, gray and brown. Foundational colors allow for a base off which to build a color palette or color story.

After selecting a color for your monochromatic color scheme, use tints, tones and shades of that color to create a color palette.

Why white?

White isn’t just a single shade. From cool to warm, there are a myriad of different shades of white. White serves as one of the most versatile choices for a monochromatic color scheme, as it allows you to blend tints, tones and shades as well as integrate pops of color.

How to integrate color