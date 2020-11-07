Design Recipes: How to create looks that sell

When it comes time to sell your home, you are going to want to ensure that it not only sells in the shortest amount of time, but that it also sells for top dollar. What are buyers looking for? While the must-haves may vary depending on the area, some general guidelines can help savvy sellers garner an offer. Looking to place your house on the market? Here are some top tips.

1. Perform basic repairs

Most potential buyers see even the smallest items as worry, work and money. A savvy seller will be best served removing any worry.

2. Deep clean

Many potential buyers see dirt and grime as a sign of a house that may be in poor condition.

3. Highlight your home's best features

Perhaps it has a gorgeous view, wood molding or trim you wish to have stand out. Reveal, don't conceal.

4. Neutralize

Many potential buyers are turned off by personal colors.

5. Clear the clutter

From too much furniture to odds and ends, be sure to purge before placing your house on the market.

6. Add light