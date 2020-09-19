Design Recipes: How to create more work-life balance when work is home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As home and work converge for many through the pandemic, you may be wondering how to separate the two. It's hard to have the home feel like "the office" while attempting to maintain an environment that feels like home. Many need more of a life-work balance.

Here are some recommendations for creating an ideal blend of work and relaxation under the same roof.

1. Create a separate area for work. Ideally this should be a separate room, but if this isn't possible, creating a separate and distinct work zone will help.

2. Take frequent breaks during the day. Once in the morning, around lunch and before the end of the day is ideal.

3. Spend some time outdoors. Taking time for a breath of fresh air will help instill a sense of calm.

4. Infuse comforting colors. Pure white, neutrals and blues can help.

5. Incorporate greenery. Trees and plants can go a long way in helping a space feel modern, fresh and relaxing.

6. Try to incorporate other natural elements.

7. When possible, use natural sunlight or infuse as much light as possible into a space. Sunlight can help to calm the mind.