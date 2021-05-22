Design Recipes: How to design around brick walls

Exposed brick is a common and often desirable design feature when it comes to industrial spaces. It can also pose a design dilemma, especially with hanging artwork.

Love the look of exposed brick but aren’t quite sure how to highlight this dominant feature? Here are some tips to avoid hitting a brick wall with design.

1. Use leaning mirrors. Hanging mirrors on a brick wall is often a challenge.

2. Consider hanging art from the ceiling or nail using transparent wire.

3. Drill into brick walls using a masonry drill. Be precise and plan so as not to create unnecessary holes.

4. Consider painting a brick wall or brick wall element. White and gray are popular color choices.

5. Integrate portable industrial elements to help highlight an exposed brick wall feature.

6. Select a neutral color palette so it does not “compete” with the color of the exposed brick.

7. Consider using complementary industrial elements such as wood and steel.

8. Use black and white or graphic images. They often add to the element of industrial chic.