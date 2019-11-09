Design Recipes: How to discover the right decor style for your space

But choosing an interior decor style doesn't have to be that hard. In fact, your decor style is a great way to bring your personality and interests to life. Plus, it'll give you a starting point to work from, helping you to choose pieces that go together beautifully.

One of the best ways to get inspired for interior decor design is to think about the things that interest you the most. Which things capture your attention and fascinate you the most? The areas of your life that you're passionate about can help give you clues on what decor style is right for you. For instance, if you're drawn to all things retro, maybe a midcentury decor style is right for you. If you love to travel, perhaps a bohemian-inspired interior is more up your alley. Have a love of the comfortable yet timeless interiors? Then look no further than traditional decor. Still not sure? Ask yourself these questions.