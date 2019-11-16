Design Recipes: How to find the best decor bargains

Good design doesn't have to be expensive to look expensive. Some of the greatest designs are often created using a blend of old and new. Enter flea market finds, vintage pieces, stores selling overstocked items and even garage sales. The key when evaluating newly found treasure is to be able to recognize if something is of quality or not and perhaps even its potential value.

Here are some tips on what to look for when on the hunt.

1. Look for hardwoods vs. veneered items. This is a great quality test, especially if you are considering a piece of older furniture. Furniture made during a certain time would have been made using solid wood as opposed to veneer over particle board.

2. Do the weight test. Well made items tend to be heavier than their cheaper counterparts.

3. Look for markings. Often markings are a good sign, as they may indicate an artist signature or quality stamp.

4. Look for signs of wear. Items that are chipped or look like they have been repaired tend to have reduced value.

5. Be aware of items that are new but of poor quality. If you are looking for value or an heirloom quality piece, a piece that appears new will likely not be what you are looking for.

