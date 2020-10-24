Design Recipes: How to find the best sofa for your space

For many, a sofa is a once-in-a-lifetime purchase, or it's at least a purchase homeowners don't want to have to make on a frequent basis. In most cases, a sofa's longevity and quality relates to how it's made.

Construction tips

Sofas can be made by machine or by hand. Depending on its usage, how a sofa is made, may be a key factor in how long it lasts. In general, nothing beats all hardwood construction. A sofa constructed of low-grade wood or particle board simply will not last as long as one made from solid hardwood. Also look for sofas in which components such as legs are either made of solid wood or metal.

Another key component is ensuring that springs or coils are well made and the frame is well cushioned and wrapped prior to upholstery. Need a durable fabric? A popular designer choice is commercial or hospitality grade fabrics that repel liquids and stains while remaining attractive and aesthetically pleasing.

Type