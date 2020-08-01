Design Recipes: How to find the perfect place for big art statements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether your home is small or large, artwork can often make or break a room. Artwork for many is often the icing on the cake. But what are some of the best ways to create a stunning look, especially when it comes to creating art solutions that are larger in scale? The answer may lie in bringing in artwork that is smaller in scale and even mirrors.

Here are some top designer hacks for creating big art solutions.

Do:

1. Use identical or similar artwork in a series. This is one of the best ways to create a diptych (two pieces of art in a series) or a tryptic (three in a series).

2. Consider using a grouping of smaller art pieces or mirrors to fill a space or wall.

3. Frame artwork in identical frames. This technique will help you to be able to place artwork side by side for a seamless cohesive look.

4. Hang artwork both vertically and horizontally to make a big art statement. Similar or identical artwork can feel like a single art piece when hung side by side or one on top of the other.

5. Look for art moments without overdoing it. For example art along or at the end of a hallway or stairwell can help make a bold statement.

