Design Recipes: How to freshen up your midcentury modern decor

Midcentury modern remains a staple in home decor. Whether you desire a dining chair, table, sofa, side tables or consoles, a myriad of choices will help you bring a fresh modern vibe to nearly any space.

Not sure where to begin, or how to incorporate midcentury modern elements into your home? Here are some key elements to look out for.

1. Look for wood elements. Wood can help to achieve an instant midcentury modern vibe.

2. Purchase classic or vintage elements that are authentic for a midcentury design aesthetic.

3. Create elements of warmth through portable design elements such as toss pillows and throws.

4. Think neutral. Neutral colors such as taupe, cream and soft gray can help create a soothing, calm, midcentury modern vibe.

5. Consider textured materials for upholstery pieces, such as boucle or neutral cotton and even velvet.

