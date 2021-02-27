Design Recipes: How to get your home photo-ready before you sell

When it comes time to sell your home, photos may make all the difference. The reality is many potential buyers spend a lot of time perusing photos online before even deciding if they wish to see a property in person. This is where the power of photography comes into play.

These days, with the advent of lower-priced high quality cameras and even cellphones, it is possible for homeowners to take good quality photographs. Still, others may choose to leave the job to a professional. Regardless, there are some photography tips to keep in mind to make sure your property is ready for its close-up.

DO:

- Take photos either in late morning or early afternoon. This is typically when you have optimal light. Never take photos at night.

- Make sure all lamps and overhead lighting is turned on.

- Add bursts of color to a space through colorful toss pillows, throws or accents. These types of touches will really help to make your photos pop.

- Tell a story. Whether you choose to hire a professional stager, or style a space yourself, telling a story through the use of similar colors, finishes or complementary decor will help ensure a space is cohesive.