Design Recipes: How to highlight hallways

Hallways within in a home play a key function as it relates to connecting rooms and spaces. Even so, they are often overlooked when it comes to decor. Often upon entry into a home, a hallway is one of the early spaces that makes a first impression, so making sure it shines for your guests is an absolute must. Here are some top Design Recipes do’s and don’ts.

DO'S

1. Do use mirrors to help make narrow hallways feel longer and wider.

2. Do use hallways as a chance to make a statement upon entry into a home.

3. Do use hallways as an opportunity to create a point of entry by adding a bench or console.

4. Do add elements of texture such as wallpaper along a hallway wall to add color and interest.

5. Do blend artwork and mirrors in a large hallway space.

DON’TS

1. Don't ignore the items that are reflected in mirrors and windows along hallways.

2. Don't introduce too many colors in a hallway. Remember, hallways connect rooms and spaces and should be neutral and cohesive.

3. Don't overwhelm hallways with too many photographs and artwork. Often less is more.

4. Don't forget that lighting can play a role in highlighting a hallway, for example using a strong chandelier or pendant.

5. Don't ignore the opportunity to use a hallway as a focal point or place to a highlight in the home.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.