Design Recipes: How to incorporate the latest home tech trends

As technology continues to evolve, so does the increasing number of options for those looking to modernize their homes. Looking for smart updates for your home? Here are some cutting-edge innovations to help make your life a little bit easier.

1. Voice activation. Looking for instant lights or music when you enter a room? A voice activation system could be the solution.

2. Monitor home temperature. From preset thermostats to those that can be monitored remotely from your smartphone, many options are available.

3. Integrate a home automation platform. With companies such as Control4 leading the pack, there are many ways to automate processes in nearly every room of the home.

4. Get the app. Gone are the days where you have to be physically present to turn anything from lights to a home alarm. When looking for ease of use, choose a company or product in which you can use an app on your mobile device.

5. Look for decor elements to integrate into tech plans such as automatic shades or drapery.

6. Consider a home theater. Home theaters are more popular than ever, with brands such as SnapAV, Triad and JVC offering products for the ultimate experience.