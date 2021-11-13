Design Recipes: How to infuse a midcentury modern chic vibe into your home

Midcentury modern design remains both hip and classic. From walnut wood finishes, rich leather and brass accents, this timeless style is more popular than ever. From internet and flea market finds to classics that have been passed down through the generations, here are some tips on how to infuse a midcentury vibe into your home decor.

1. Group similarly styled midcentury modern-inspired pieces in the same room. Creating furniture vignettes will help instantly infuse a space with a midcentury modern vibe.

2. Look for walnut and other warm wood pieces. This finish is a signature of midcentury modern furniture.

3. Consider leather for primary pieces. Leather is a hallmark of midcentury design and is also durable and timeless.

4. Purchase select midcentury modern inspiration or foundation pieces to help anchor a space such as sideboards and consoles.

5. Create a midcentury-inspired focal point in a room. This can be anything from a selection of art, wall hanging or piece of furniture such as a sofa or chair.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

