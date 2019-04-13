Spring can be a time of transition in more way than one.
Yes, the days are longer and brighter, but your home can be transformed as well.
If you are looking for some ways to brighten and lighten your home this spring, here are some of our top Design Recipes tips.
DO
1. Use lots of mirrors. Mirrors are a wonderful way to both bounce light as well as bring it in, especially in areas that may not receive a lot of natural sunlight.
2. Use bright colors that can mimic sunshine. In the warmer months, think of using warmer colors as well. This is the perfect time to infuse colors such as yellow, red and orange.
3. Incorporate lighter tones as accents or even primary colors. Bright and bold too overwhelming for your space? Then think of using soft, soothing colors such as soft gray, white and powder blue.
4. Consider citrus colors such as green and chartreuse. When paired with softer, lighter colors, the effect can be one that is fresh, crisp and clean.
5. Bring the outdoors in. Now is a wonderful time to bring in some outdoor elements inside the home. Whether it is greenery such as orchids and trees or branches and river stones, consider incorporating a bit of the outdoors to help to invigorate your home in an interesting way.
DON'T
1. Forget white is a color. So often white is ignored. It's not only a great foundation color, but also a great accent color as well.
2. Forget your outdoor space is an extension of your home. Don't make your outdoor patio, terrace, deck or balcony a discarded space. Instead, now that the temperatures are warmer, be sure to use the space, while also making it feel cozy and inviting. Some ideas include incorporating lighting such as lanterns or torches as well as elements such as bright, festive outdoor area rugs and toss pillows.
3. Forget about curb appeal. Spring and fall are typically the busiest seasons for those in the landscape business and there is a reason why! Now that spring has arrived, now is the time to help ensure your landscape shows at its very best. Consider new plantings and other elements such as fresh mulch.
4. Use colors that are overly dark and drab. If you are looking for ways to have your home feel light and bright, overloading your space with dark or muddy colors will hurt rather than enhance. While darker colors and tones can be used as accents, in this case, less is more.
5. Be afraid to use metallic accents and decor elements. Silver and brass remain two of the hot finishes right now and are the perfect way to bring elements that are bright and light into your home.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
