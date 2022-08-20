Design Recipes: How to make a small workspace shine

Work spaces should ideally be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. With many workers now working from home, finding ample space may be a challenge. However, small workspaces can be the ideal solution. Here are some top tips to create small workspaces that allow ample space for work.

1. Incorporate glass and mirrors. Mirrors and glass can help make small spaces visually open and airy.

2. Consider built-ins. Built-in desks and cabinetry will help to preserve floor space.

3. In a bedroom, use a desk in place of a dresser. This especially works in children’s bedrooms.

4. Source workspace items that are versatile, such as a desk that can be used as a dining space or folds away.

5. Go compact. Opt for small but functional workspaces, as opposed to one that is bulky and overwhelming.

