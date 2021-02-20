Design Recipes: How to make your child's space more colorful

Children’s bedrooms and play spaces in general should be fun, friendly and bright. These spaces are a great opportunity to infuse creativity and color.

Here are some kid-friendly ideas adaptable to both types of spaces.

1. Use citrus colors. Orange, yellow, green and even red are bright, friendly and gender-neutral options.

2. Infuse creative decorative elements like a hammock, tent or game table.

3. Incorporate portable or removable decor elements like wall stickers.

4. Consider multimedia or fun prints instead of traditional canvases.

5. Look for ways to repurpose items in a creative way, such as using skateboards on brackets instead of traditional shelves.

6. Use bright and bold colors as opposed to more muted and washed-out tones.

7. Frame children’s art or mementos as decorative elements. This will help add a nice personal touch to your home.