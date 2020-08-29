Design Recipes: How to maximize furniture placement in small spaces

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether a bedroom, living room or other space, regardless of the home's size, some of the biggest furniture placement challenges often come from rooms that are oddly shaped or overly small. How do you properly place furniture? Here are some top tips for small spaces.

Do:

1. Consider placing the headboard against a window in bedrooms. This is typically not a first choice, but it may help keep a space open and spacious.

2. Use a light and bright color scheme. Smaller rooms tend to appear overly dark.

3. Use a minimal amount of furniture. These rooms can feel overstuffed when too much furniture is used.

4. Use furniture that is smaller in scale. Furniture pieces that are oversized will tend to overwhelm a small space.

5. Use neutral wall colors. Dark colors will tend to close in a small space.

Don't:

1. Use loud or busy patterns in small spaces. They will tend to overwhelm.

2. Forget the power of proper furniture placement. Planning is key.

3. Paint ceilings a color other than the color white in small spaces. Any other color will make a small space feel smaller.