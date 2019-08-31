Blue remains one of the most popular colors in fashion and home decor. A power color, blue is often highlighted best when paired with light colors such as white and cream.
HOW TO USE BLUE AND WHITE
Blue is a rich and deep, while creams and whites are soft and light, which creates a powerful balance. The colors work especially well together in spaces in which you may wish to have a sense of strong contrast, such as living rooms and dining rooms. Here are some ideas for how to incorporate blue and white into your space.
ARTWORK
Artwork is a key way to introduce or tie various colors together within a space.
AREA RUGS
Area rugs come in different shapes, sizes and color combinations that can help introduce blue and white into your home.
ACCESSORIES
From toss pillows to decorative items and even coffee table books, look for creative ways to tie blue and white together.
COLOR MAP
Color mapping is a design technique you can use to repeat or "map" a color or colors throughout a room so a space feels and looks more cohesive.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
