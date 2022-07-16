Design Recipes: How to pull off white on white

White is a color that is often ignored, but it can be one of the most powerful colors in a designer’s toolbox. Whether you lean more toward cream or soft gray, tints, tones and shades of white can help create a color palette that is not only crisp and clean but modern and inviting.

Looking to create a white-on-white look? Here are some top tips.

DO’s

Do pair similar shades in the same space such as cool white with other cool white elements.

Do incorporate white into your space through the use of accessories and accents.

Do use white in areas you wish to create a feel of openness.

Do pair white with soft contrast colors to help maintain a white-on-white feel.

Do blend different white-on-white materials and textiles such as upholstery, area rugs, toss pillows and even drapery.

DON’T’s

Don't be afraid to use different shades of white in the same space.

Don't ignore the opportunity to bring in white through the use of lighting.

Don't blend different color temperatures in the same space. For example, keep cool white with other cool white, versus mixing cool and warm shades.

Don't be afraid to leave negative space that is white, such as soffits, baseboards, ceilings and even certain walls.

Don't introduce dark or dark contrast elements in a space in which you wish to have a white-on-white monochromatic look and feel.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

