Design Recipes: How to purge and repurpose items before holiday overload hits

The holiday season is officially upon us. From gifts and gadgets to holiday decor, a lot of items will fill the home. Some will be treasured, others admired, and some will need to be removed and/or purged. But what about items that could be repurposed and reused? Now is an ideal time to start thinking of ways to give new life or renewed purpose to some household items. Don't know where to start? Here are some tips to help set you on the right path.

What to purge

1. Ask yourself if something will continue to be of use and value. If the answer is no, remove it.

2. Is the item broken or in need of repair? If the item can't be fixed or won't have the same appeal once repaired, toss it.

3. Do you have decor items from a previous home that you are saving but dpesn't fit into your current home? If so, donate them.

4. Take an inventory in your home and decide what is a necessity and what isn't. An item that once brought you joy and is now in a box may be best suited for a new home.

5. Edit and then edit again. Take an inventory of what you are truly using or plan to use and remove the excess.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How to repurpose