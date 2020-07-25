Design Recipes: How to take a room to new heights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether a room or space has low, typical-height or extra-high ceilings, a number of design tricks can help to maximize a space's height. Height adds a lot to a room - it can make a space feel more open as well as add a sense of spaciousness. Looking for tips? Here are some top designer hacks.

Do:

1. Add mirrors. Mirrors hung vertically or in a series can add instant height to a space.

2. Add an architectural feature such as an oversized window.

3. Place artwork vertically. Horizontal artwork can help make a room feel bigger, while art placed vertically can help make a space feel taller.

4. Use light or neutral colors in a space. Light colors can make a space feel larger.

5. Add ceiling recessed lighting when possible, as lighter spaces automatically feel bigger.

Don't:

1. Paint ceilings - it will reduce a room's height.

2. Use dark or overly dark colors in a space, as it will make a room feel smaller.

3. Use large or bold patterns; they will close in a space.