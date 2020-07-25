Design Recipes: How to take a room to new heights

Whether a room or space has low, typical-height or extra-high ceilings, a number of design tricks can help to maximize a space's height. Height adds a lot to a room - it can make a space feel more open as well as add a sense of spaciousness. Looking for tips? Here are some top designer hacks.
Do:
1. Add mirrors. Mirrors hung vertically or in a series can add instant height to a space.
2. Add an architectural feature such as an oversized window.
3. Place artwork vertically. Horizontal artwork can help make a room feel bigger, while art placed vertically can help make a space feel taller.
4. Use light or neutral colors in a space. Light colors can make a space feel larger.
5. Add ceiling recessed lighting when possible, as lighter spaces automatically feel bigger.
Don't:
1. Paint ceilings - it will reduce a room's height.
2. Use dark or overly dark colors in a space, as it will make a room feel smaller.
3. Use large or bold patterns; they will close in a space.
4. Overstuff a space with furniture. A crowded space will feel smaller.
5. Use elements in a space that are too tall, like oversized trees or lights, which will also close in a space.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
