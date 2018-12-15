Pantone's new Color of the Year is Living Coral. Orange? Not really. Living Coral is updated and fresh, not orange, not peach, but instead, according to the celebrated Pantone Institute, the color of a vibrant sunset.
Here are seven tips on how to incorporate Living Coral into your decor.
1. Consider incorporating a pop of color. Instead of having it dominate, bring in Living Coral as an accent color.
2. Consider pairing Living Coral with foundation colors such as charcoal gray, white, taupe and even brown.
3. Introduce Living Coral through artwork, a great way to introduce the new "it" color into nearly any space.
4. Target rooms that may not get much light. With its warm undertones, Living Coal can help brighten a space.
5. Use accents and accessories from toss pillows to throws and rugs as an affordable way to introduce the color.
6. Experiment with an accent color wall. Painting remains a go-to easy and affordable way to blend color into a space. Imagine a neutral color palette paired with a bold Living Coral accent wall.
7. Purchase a statement piece in Living Coral. Whether it's an accent chair, area rug or bold accent accessory, a statement piece can help ensure the color takes center stage.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
(c)2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.