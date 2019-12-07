Design Recipes: How to use unexpected colors this holiday season

When thinking of the holiday season, what colors come to mind? Perhaps ruby reds and hunter greens, maybe metallics such as silver and gold? The holidays are a time in which bright and festive colors can help set a mood and welcome the festivities. Here are some tips and ideas to help make your holiday season fun, festive and bright.

1. Do consider jewel-toned colors. Vibrant, rich, colors such as sapphire, ruby and emerald always make a statement.

2. Look for interesting opportunities to bring in color such as lighting.

3. Use portable decor holiday items to incorporate color such as toss pillows, throws and decorative accessory items.

4. Consider using different tints, tones and shades of the same color in a space.

5. Incorporate greenery. Evergreens as well as hearty berries can help extend the season and allow for holiday color outdoors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

6. Look for interesting color combinations such as pastel colors paired with neutral colors such as black, white, taupe and gray.

7. Use metallic colors such as silver and gold. These elements can always add a touch of glam to any holiday decor.