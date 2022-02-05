Design Recipes: Inspire envy with the color green

What accent color is modern, versatile and fresh? Enter the color green. Green can easily blend with various styles and other colors. From traditional to modern styles, green can serve as your secret weapon.

What are some ways that green can be used in your space? Here are some top tips.

Do’s

1. Do begin your color story with a shade of green.

2. Do choose an inspirational piece and build a color palette around it.

3. Do consider various ways to infuse color, such as artwork and toss pillows.

4. Do look for ways to bring in pops of color.

5. Do choose a shade of green based on the mood you wish to create.

Don’ts

1. Don't blend too many different tints, tones and shades of green in a small space.

2. Don't overwhelm. Use green in deliberate and purposeful ways.

3. Don't overlook opportunities to bring in large elements of green, such as oversized upholstered pieces.

4. Don't ignore unexpected ways to incorporate color, such as an accent wall and other overall wall color.

5. Don't overlook greenery as an opportunity to introduce green into a space.

