Design Recipes: Keep your summer projects checklist on track with these tasks

Now that summer is approaching, for many, it signals lazy days and longer nights. The season may also be a wonderful time to catch up on maintenance projects and complete all of your to-do projects around the house.

In general, a number of maintenance tasks can be done in order to preserve the look and efficiency of your home, while also helping to continue to bring you peace of mind.

Looking to take on some maintenance projects this summer? Here are 10 summer tasks to help keep your checklist on track!

1. Gutter maintenance

In many parts of the country, the summer is a time of heavy rains. The summer is a great time to ensure your gutters are in top shape before the arrival of fall leaves.

2. House repainting

After a winter beating, your house may be worse for the wear. The summer is a good time to take on an exterior painting project when days are longer and sunny.

3. Lawn maintenance

Those who live in colder climates may be surprised after the winter thaw to find brown grass or empty patches. Summer is a good time to seed your lawn and replant any landscape that may not have survived winter.

4. Home improvement projects

So many homeowners wait until summer to take on the home improvement projects that have been on their wish list all year. Looking for ideas? Why not incorporate a fire pit or stone patio into your outdoor environment?

5. Tree maintenance

Following the winter hibernation period, all of nature's creatures are back. Often low-hanging branches may be an attractive means of access to your attic or roof for a curious animal.

6. Insect control

You may want to protect your backyard barbecues and picnics from unwanted visitors.

7. Driveway repaving

Just like how potholes are created in the street from severe weather damage, your driveway may need a fresh coat to help ensure a smooth ride home this summer.

8. Check your water connections

From outdoor kitchen faucets to your garden hose, now is a good time to make sure everything is in working order.

9. Purge

Now is a great time to clear out that basement, shed or attic and get rid of all those unwanted and unused items.

10. Check windows and doors

During winter months there is a need to keep cold temperatures out and in summer months, a desire is to keep cool temperatures in. Given the milder temperatures, summer is a good time to consider upgrading or replacing doors and windows.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

