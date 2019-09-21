Lighting often plays a critical role in enhancing spaces and molding moods, whether the environment is one for relaxation, sleep or work. From decorative to ambient and task lighting, many homeowners may ask: Does my home have enough light? A general rule of thumb is to try to use as much natural light as you can, whether it means adding windows or doors to a room, or making solid surfaces more transparent.
Here are other nuances and lighting rules to follow to keep your space properly illuminated.
1. Decide what mood you wish to create and illuminate a room accordingly. In spaces such as bedrooms, a table lamp or a simple reading lamp may suffice.
2. Create multiple light sources in larger spaces. A large space may require a table lamp, floor lamp and a ceiling pendant.
3. Use task lighting, especially in areas such as kitchens.
4. Consider placing some of your light fixtures on dimmers. This will allow you to moderate light levels depending on the time of day.
5. Purchase fixtures that require multiple bulbs. Choosing a fixture that requires two, three or perhaps more bulbs will automatically increase the output.
6. Purchase high wattage bulbs. Not all fixtures will allow it, but when possible choose bulbs in which the output is 75 or 100 wattage.
7. Don't overdo it. Avoid a space cluttered with too many floor or table lamps.
8. When possible, add recessed lighting. This is always easier when building or renovating a home, but it can go a long way in creating a space that is evenly lit.
9. Opt for energy-efficient bulbs.
10. Try to illuminate hallways, pathways and stairwells with sufficient light for safety.
