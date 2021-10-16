Design Recipes: Make a splash with citrus colors

There’s lemon and lime as well as orange. So-called citrus colors can add warmth and energy to nearly any space. Often, they will help instantly brighten and lighten, and can even help to mimic sunshine in dark spaces. Not sure how to introduce citrus colors into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Use yellow and yellow-based tones in spaces that receive little to no light. These colors can help mimic sunshine.

2. Do mix citrus colors in the same space. Lemon and lime for example can be a fresh, clean color combination.

3. Pair citrus colors with colors with deep undertones such as black and charcoal to create an element of luxury.

4. Use citrus as accent colors such as pillows, throws and accessories.

5. Consider using citrus colors in spaces where you want to create a sense of warmth and coziness.

6. Use tints, tones and shades of citrus if looking to create a more monochromatic color scheme.

7. Use pops of citrus colors to add energy and interest to neutral spaces.

8. Bring citrus colors in unexpected ways such as artwork and textiles.

9. Blend citrus colors together in spaces where you want to create a sense of whimsy such as a children’s bedroom or family-friendly space.

10. Don’t be afraid to incorporate citrus colors in various parts of your home from kid spaces to living rooms.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

