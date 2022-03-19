Design Recipes: Make your child's room more fun, festive with these 10 tips

Children’s rooms by their very nature are meant to be bright, colorful and fun. Looking for ways to bring creativity into a children’s bedroom space? Here are some top tips.

1. Bedding. Bedding is a prime decor element and a key opportunity to infuse color prints and patterns.

2. Citrus colors such as green, orange and yellow are both bright as well as gender neutral.

3. Artwork is an opportunity to bring large-scale color into a children’s bedroom.

4. Removable wall stickers provide an alternative to wallpaper and can be used to create an interesting accent wall.

5. Portable play items such as hammocks offer fun play spaces, especially for young children.

6. Shelving provides an opportunity for organization and display in children’s bedrooms. More great options are colorful bins and bags.

7. Area rugs offer an opportunity to infuse texture and color into children’s rooms.

8. Mix candy colors together if looking to create overall color that allows for a versatile scheme.

9. Select neutral primary pieces such as beds and dressers and infuse color through elements such as artwork, area rugs and accessories.

10. Repurpose objects and decor in interesting ways. For example, use skateboards as shelving or a swing instead of a traditional seating or reading area.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

