Design Recipes: Plan ahead for furniture that fits

Have you ever purchased furniture, only to have it delivered and realize it's not quite the right fit? You are not alone. The reality is most homeowners fail to properly plan when it comes to buying investment furniture. A furniture purchase should not be taken lightly. Instead, the most prudent choice is to select furniture that will last for years if not decades to come. To help ensure your furniture is the best fit for you home, here are some top designer tips.

Do:

1. Measure your space before purchasing. Many furniture retailers do not allow returns, especially when it comes to special orders.

2. Create a floor plan. Proper furniture placement will greatly increase a successful outcome.

3. Purchase larger pieces before smaller ones. For example, purchase your bed before your nightstands or your sofa prior to coffee tables. This will help you get a better sense of what will and won't fit into your space.

4. Consider items such as tables that are expandable. This will go a long way to help ensure an item will properly fit.