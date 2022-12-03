Design Recipes: Pretty in pink

Fresh and fun, pastel or bold, pink is one of the most versatile and luxurious colors in the spectrum. Pink can be dressed up or dressed down. And its also gender-neutral, allowing for use in nearly any room of a home from social areas such as living rooms to children’s bedrooms.

What are some ways to make your home or space pretty in pink? Here are some top tips.

DO'S

Do blend tints, tones and shades of pink to sprinkle hints of color throughout a space.

Do use texture to incorporate pink, such as toss pillows, drapery, throws and textiles such as area rugs.

Do use wall art and wall coverings such as wallpaper to introduce pink and pink tones into a room.

Do pair soft shades of pink such as pastel with dark colors such as black, brown or navy to create a sense of contrast.

Do use pink as a foundation for a room's color story.

DON'TS

Don’t ignore the opportunity to use pink in social areas such as living or dining rooms.

Don’t add too many different shades of pink in the same room to avoid a clash of color.

Don’t be afraid to use pink in spaces you wish to feel gender-neutral. Pink can be used successfully in these spaces.

Don’t overlook opportunities to introduce pink in unexpected ways such as accessories and florals.

Don’t be afraid to use deep shades of pink such as hot pink and richer tones.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and The Hudson Valley. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.