Design Recipes: Shades of blue

For those looking for an alternative to black, consider blue. Whether deep and dark or light and bright, blue is a versatile choice. In many instances, you can also use blue to add richness and glamour while not overwhelming a space. Looking for interesting and innovative ways to incorporate the color blue into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Use shades of blue with white undertones such as turquoise or powder blue in spaces that may not receive a lot of light.

2. Incorporate blue to create a soothing and calm environment.

3. Consider blue as a choice for inspiration furniture such as desks, side tables and artwork.

4. Choose blue in bathrooms and spaces where you wish to incorporate a feeling of water, such as vacation and beach homes.

5. Experiment with layering different shades of blue in a space, for example, through the use of artwork, accessories and textiles like rugs.

