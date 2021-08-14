Design Recipes: Shades of gray

There was a year when on all the runways, gray was the “it” color. You literally saw gray everywhere in fashion. Then there was the trickle-down to home decor.

Did gray ever go out of style?

The answer is no.

In fact, the color gray is hotter than ever, especially in home decor. Have you noticed that gray tends to be an extremely popular wall color choice? Why? Because of its versatility and ability to blend with so many other colors.

When it comes to how and when to use the color gray, here are some top tips.

DO'S

1. Do blend tints, tones and shades of gray together in a single space.

2. Do use gray as an overall wall or accent color.

3. Do look for ways to incorporate dominant furniture pieces in gray into a space such as a sofa or area rug.

4. Do consider gray if you are looking for a dark color shade that isn’t quite as harsh as black.

5. Do pair gray with bright citrus colors such as green, yellow and chartreuse to help create an interesting sense of contrast.

DON'TS