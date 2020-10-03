Design Recipes: Space saving shapes and tips

With space at a premium, many people are looking to maximize their home environment as much as possible. Whether it's to accommodate a home office or in-home classroom space for children or just create extra space to relax and unwind maximizing one's home foot print is more important than ever. The reality is, there are certain shapes that lend themselves better than others as far as saving space. Knowing how to make a space feel bigger as opposed to closed in and stuffed can also hinge on selecting pieces of the right shape and material. When looking to maximize space, here are some tips to help get you started.