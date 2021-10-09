Design Recipes: The beauty of black decor

Black in home decor is like a great dress — it can be both dressed up and dressed down. Even so, black can mostly be used to add instant glamour and luxury to a space. Black is also a foundation color, allowing it to pair well with a number of colors for a truly rich and stunning look.

Looking for ways to incorporate the color black into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Use black to create a strong architectural detail or feature in a room. This can be done, for example, by painting an accent wall black or using black to highlight an architectural element such as baseboards and trims.

2. Consider purchasing primary furniture pieces in black such as sofas, coffee tables and accents.

3. Look for ways to pair black with metal finishes such as brass and nickel. Black can serve well to help accentuate.

4. Pair black with white or cream. Creating contrast can make a bold design statement.

5. Use black to anchor a space or create a focal point. This can be done through larger furniture pieces as well as artwork.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

