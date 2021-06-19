Design Recipes: The beauty of black decor

Black is a color that is often overlooked. Neutral, bold and luxurious, the color black can be used either as an accent, a pop or an overall statement. Not sure how to introduce or use black in your space? Here are some tips to help you take the plunge!

1. Introduce black into your space through the use of artwork or mirrors.

2. Consider painting trims and door jambs black instead of traditional white when looking to add a bold statement of luxury.

3. Use portable design elements such as throws, pillows and accent pieces.

4. Use black lampshades instead of lighter colors or white when seeking to elevate your lighting look.

5. Finish unexpected areas in black, such as cabinetry and countertops.

6. Love the look of lacquer? Consider using black lacquer for elements such as sideboards and kitchen islands.

7. Add texture! From area rugs to toss pillows, sheepskin and faux fur, these tactile accessories in black can add an unexpected yet luxurious element.

8. Pair black with brass or gold. This color combination remains modern and on trend.

9. Mix black with wood. The combination often feels warm and elegant.