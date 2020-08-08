Design Recipes: The beauty of built-ins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Built-ins: Love them or hate them? They can either be the first item on the demo list, or the ideal storage and space-saving solution. Space is a challenge for many homeowners, and built-ins can be the ideal solution. Additionally, those who aren't fans of off-the-shelf solutions may desire built-ins because of the customization and design freedom they can allow both homeowners and designers.

Closets

Closets are a popular location for built-ins, especially drawers and shelves. Built-ins allow for storage that will not infringe on what is often a limited space. Wall-to-wall closets allow for the most amount of design capability and flexibility. Look to place your built-ins along perimeter walls, and consider a mix of shelves and drawers.

Living spaces

Living spaces that may or may not include other social areas such as family rooms and dining rooms also serve as great design opportunities for built-ins. For these areas be sure to think function first and define the needs of the space before beginning to construct your built-ins. In these rooms, built-ins can serve both areas you wish to highlight as well as areas in which you have items you may wish to hide.

Furniture