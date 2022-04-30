Design Recipes: The beauty of exposed brick

For those looking for an industrial chic vibe, exposed brick is often an attractive architectural element. Despite the appeal and beauty, exposed brick has its positives and negatives. How do you hang artwork or mirrors? Should the brick be left raw or should it be painted? Designers have their own do’s and don’ts when it comes to maintaining the beauty of brick.

Here are some top tips:

DO’S

1. Do use leaning mirrors. Leaning mirrors allow you to add them as a visual element without having to worry about hanging them.

2. Do incorporate other industrial elements into your space such as steel and wood.

3. Do leave exposed brick unpainted if looking to preserve the natural element and appeal of exposed brick.

DON’TS

1. Don't ignore the opportunity to hang artwork. Certain drill bits will allow a screw for hanging purposes.

2. Don't avoid opportunities to showcase exposed brick in interesting ways such as a natural backsplash or architectural focal point.

3. Don't paint exposed brick without incorporating a primer, as it will be difficult otherwise to achieve full coverage.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

