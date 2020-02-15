Design Recipes: The do's and don'ts of using dark colors

When thinking of colors such as ruby red, indigo blue, forest green and chocolate brown, what images come to mind? These colors are dark, bold and rich and can be used either separately or in some cases in combination without feeling dark and gloomy. The key is to use color carefully and purposefully and in moderation. In nearly all cases, having a color plan is also helpful. In other words, knowing where and why you are going to use certain colors will go a long way in creating a cohesive look.

When looking to incorporate dark colors, here are some top tips.

Do:

1. Consider darker colors for some of your foundational pieces such as upholstery.

2. Paint walls in dark colors, especially accent walls. Be careful when using unusually deep colors for entire rooms, as it may overwhelm.

3. Use tints, tones and shades of your darker colors in the same space. It will help make the room feel less overwhelming.

4. Consider using more than one dark color in the same space, especially in accessories and accents.

5. Use dark colors in overly bright spaces, as it will help to ground the room.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don't: