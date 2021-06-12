Design Recipes: The do's and don'ts of decorating with faux fur

Texture can add a lot to a space. Faux fur accessories such as throws, pillows and even some small furniture pieces remain on trend. All are easy ways to add this high-texture element to your home.

When looking to incorporate faux fur or high texture, here are some top tips.

DO:

1. Incorporate elements that can be used in various rooms such as toss pillows and throws.

2. Use oversized elements such as large throws.

3. Use pelts as an alternative to throws on small furniture elements such as benches and ottomans.

4. Use faux fur to add a sense of contrast.

5. Look for unexpected faux fur elements such as small furnishings.

DON'T:

1. Be afraid to use faux fur in colors other than white. Black and even chocolate brown can be elegant and luxurious.

2. Overdo it. In most instances, less is more.

3. Overlook the opportunity to use faux fur as floor coverings.

4. Pair faux fur with other fur elements, as it can often overwhelm.