Design Recipes: The do's and don'ts of modern neutrals

Bland and boring, or modern and minimalist chic? Regardless of your design aesthetic, neutrals may serve as the ideal color palette for those seeking timeless yet modern decor.

Here are some top tips to freshen up your space using this palette.

Do’s

1. Do infuse warm tones to help neutral color palettes feel warm and cozy.

2. Do pair lighter neutral colors such as cream with those that provide a sense of contrast like charcoal, chocolate brown or black.

3. Do consider a monochromatic neutral color palette such as tints, tones and shades of the same color.

4.Do look to mix neutral finishes such as silver and gold.

5. Do consider a neutral palette in spaces in which you wish to create a soothing and calm atmosphere.

Don’ts

1. Don't use a cool, neutral palette in spaces that are overly bright. The space may appear overly light or washed out.

2. Don't place overly dark selections in the same space.

3. Don't ignore the opportunity to use a neutral palette in all areas you wish to create a soothing, minimal or modern atmosphere.

4. Don't overlook the opportunity to infuse neutral in large areas of your decor such as upholstery and wall surfaces.

5. Don't mix too many colors in the same space. Three colors is a good rule of thumb.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

