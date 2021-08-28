Design Recipes: The power of pale hues

From pastel pinks to powder blues and soft silver, incorporating pale hues can be the perfect color palette to add soft, soothing elements into your space. While bright, bold colors can help energize, pale hues can help create an element of calm. When looking for opportunities to incorporate soothing, pale hues, here are some decorating tips that can help lead to a successful space.

Monochromatic color palettes

Tone on tone is one of the best ways to create a soothing color palette. Consider using tints, tones and shades of the same color.

Artwork

Artwork is a key element you can use to incorporate color. Artwork incorporating pale hues is more universal and neutral without dominating a space or potentially clashing with other colors or decorative elements.

Shades of gray

Gray remains one of the most dominant and popular colors in home decor. From charcoal to soft silver, shades of gray can help create a palette that can also serve as a foundation for a color story.

Pastels